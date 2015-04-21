ZURICH, April 21 U.S. shareholder adviser ISS has recommended Holcim investors back the Swiss cement maker's proposed merger with France's Lafarge ahead of next month's vote on the deal, a source familiar with the recommendation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The recommendation comes before an extraordinary general meeting on May 8 where Holcim needs the backing of two-thirds of shareholders to approve a fundraising to pay for the merger with rival Lafarge.

