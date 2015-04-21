UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker CF Industries' profit beats estimates
May 3 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit on Wednesday, as higher production offset lower fertilizer prices.
ZURICH, April 21 U.S. shareholder adviser ISS has recommended Holcim investors back the Swiss cement maker's proposed merger with France's Lafarge ahead of next month's vote on the deal, a source familiar with the recommendation told Reuters on Tuesday.
The recommendation comes before an extraordinary general meeting on May 8 where Holcim needs the backing of two-thirds of shareholders to approve a fundraising to pay for the merger with rival Lafarge.
ISS was not immediately available to comment on the recommendation. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 3 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit on Wednesday, as higher production offset lower fertilizer prices.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks, while negative sentiment around troubled Home Capital Group Inc spilled over into the broader financial sector.