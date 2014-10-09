* The pair are "very close" to EU notification -Lafont
* Would not say whether a question of days or weeks
* Says talks constructive, going "like clockwork"
(Adds CEO comments, background)
By Natalie Huet and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Oct 9 Lafarge and Holcim
are about to request approval from the European
Commission for their planned merger, Lafarge Chief Executive
Bruno Lafont told reporters on Thursday.
"We are indeed very close to (EU) notification," Lafont said
on the sidelines of a conference on affordable housing at
Lafarge's headquarters in Paris, adding that talks with Brussels
had been "constructive" and that the companies were "well on
track" to close the deal in the first half of next year.
Lafarge and Holcim unveiled plans in April to create the
world's biggest cement group with $44 billion in yearly sales.
But competition watchdogs in some 15 countries, as well as
the European Commission, are expected to take a hard look at the
deal, which brings together the world's top two cement makers.
To appease regulators, Lafarge and Holcim have drawn up a
list of assets they plan to sell worldwide that accounts for
some 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion) of annual sales and 10,000
workers worldwide.
The pair have said they had received over 100 marks of
interests for the assets but the formal bidding process has not
yet started. The data room featuring detailed information on the
assets to enable bidders to conduct due diligence has not yet
opened but is "already well prepared," Lafont said.
He would not comment on names of bidders nor would he say
whether the pair would seek EU approval in the coming days or
weeks.
A preliminary review by the European Commission takes 25
working days. The EU competition watchdog typically opens a
phase 2 investigation of up to four months if it has serious
concerns that a deal may harm consumers and rivals.
"I can only confirm that all is going well," Lafont said.
"There is serious appetite (for the assets) and a calendar that
is going like clockwork."
Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters this
week that Irish cement maker CRH had teamed up with
Mexican rival Cemex to explore a bid for all the
assets Lafarge and Holcim plan to sell.
Germany's HeidelbergCement and Brazilian firm
Votorantim Cimentos SA are also considering a joint
bid for the entire portfolio, the sources said.
These industry consortia would compete with several private
equity groupings that have been formed to pursue a deal for the
assets, which could be valued at anywhere between 4 billion and
7 billion euros ($5-8.85 billion), they said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7832 euro)
(Editing by Andrew Callus)