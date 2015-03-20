* Lafarge's Lafont out of CEO seat in new company
* Lafarge hopes to name candidate by May 7 Holcim AGM
* Share exchange ratio altered in Holcim's favour
* Top Holcim shareholder Schmidheiny welcomes deal
* No. 2 shareholder Galchev declines to comment
(Adds Lafont saying new CEO will not be on board, updates
shares)
By Gilles Guillaume and Oliver Hirt
PARIS/ZURICH, March 20 Switzerland's Holcim
and France's Lafarge have agreed new terms
for their plan to create the world's top cement business, giving
unhappy shareholders in the Swiss company a better deal but
leaving a key leadership question unanswered.
While the merger is back on track after a rocky few weeks,
the deal could still founder over who will run the combined
entity with annual sales of more than 30 billion euros ($32
billion).
After days of intense negotiations, the two companies agreed
Lafarge shareholders would now receive nine Holcim shares for
every 10 Lafarge shares they hold rather than the one-for-one
ratio agreed when the deal was unveiled in April last year.
The companies also agreed that Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont
would no longer become chief executive, instead taking on the
role of non-executive co-chairman, alongside Holcim's chairman,
though they have yet to decide who will take the CEO role.
The lack of a decision on a replacement CEO leaves questions
over what tensions remain between the two sides. Lafont's
removal from the role, along with the realigned share exchange,
also make the deal look less like the merger of equals it was
presented as almost a year ago.
"This is not enough to secure the deal, and it's not the end
of the story," Bernstein analysts said in a research note.
Since the merger was announced last April, Holcim investors
had watched the companies' relative business performances
diverge. A stronger Swiss franc also became a factor, along with
questions over Lafont's style and record.
The new share-swap ratio means Holcim shareholders would own
55.6 percent of the new group, up from 53 percent previously,
and the deal is now expected to close in July rather than June.
Holcim shares closed 0.5 percent higher at 76.15 Swiss
francs on Friday and Lafarge stock ended 2.12 percent higher at
63.62 euros.
BRASH
Lafont's proposed role had become a major sticking point for
Holcim, which threatened to abandon the deal on Sunday if the
terms were not revisited. The Swiss side questioned his ability
to deliver the 1.4 billion euros in promised cost savings and
disliked his brash management style, sources have said.
"My attitude since Sunday has been to show that men should
not prevent this merger from going through and on the contrary
should do everything to make it possible," Lafont told reporters
on a conference call.
Under the revised deal, Lafont will be co-chairman along
with Holcim Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle. Lafont is due to propose
a new chief executive in the coming weeks. A source close to the
situation said the plan was for a new candidate to be named
before Holcim's annual shareholder meeting on May 7.
In another change to the plan, the CEO will not be a member
of the board, Lafont told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview
late on Friday. A Lafarge spokeswoman confirmed the change.
RUSSIAN SHAREHOLDER KEY, NEUTRAL CEO?
The companies also said that certain key shareholders on
both sides had confirmed their support for the revised merger
terms.
Thomas Schmidheiny, a former Holcim chairman who has a 20.1
percent stake and is heir to the company's founder, welcomed the
new agreement.
"This breakthrough was only made possible because all people
involved attached more importance to the interests of the new
corporation than to their own ambitions," he said in a
statement.
The position of Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who
owns 10.8 percent of Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, could be
key. He declined to comment on Friday.
Nassef Sawiris, who owns 16 percent of Lafarge, told Reuters
on Thursday that he backed the deal and was not worried about
Holcim shareholders not voting for it.
Minority shareholders in Lafarge, which analysts say have
the most to lose if the deal fails, were relieved to see it back
on track. One top-20 investor suggested a neutral CEO might
work.
"We've been invested in this industry for a decade, so if we
get called and asked for our ideas, we will give them. There is
the French-Swiss thing ... perhaps one or two egos," he said.
"If you saw an American in there, that might be interesting,
maybe they could cut through the cultural differences."
The new company will also pay a scrip dividend of 1 new
LafargeHolcim share for each 20 existing shares after
completion. Analysts said the aim of this could be as a lock-in
bonus for existing shareholders.
Bank advisers to Lafarge are Rothschild and Zaoui & Co.
Holcim is advised by Goldman Sachs and and Perella Weinberg.
($1 = 0.9369 euros)
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud, Maria Sheahan, Leigh
Thomas, Katharina Bart, Olga Sichkar and Maria Kiselyova;
Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by David Holmes, David Clarke
and David Goodman)