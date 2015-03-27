ZURICH, March 27 A leading shareholder in Swiss
cement group Holcim wants to know who will lead an
enlarged group to be formed in a merger with France's Lafarge
before it decides whether to back the deal.
The tie-up to create the world's biggest cement business was
thrown into doubt when Holcim shareholders raised objections to
the terms of the deal and the choice of chief executive.
Holcim and Lafarge last week agreed a new share-swap ratio
that was more advantageous to Holcim investors and also decided
that Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont would no longer become chief
executive of the combination. However, an alternative has yet to
be named.
Uncertainty over the CEO had left a central question in the
deal unresolved, said David Herro, chief investment officer for
international equities at Harris Associates which owns 3.19
percent of Holcim's shares according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Before we decide on the transaction we first want to know
who will be put forward for this post," Herro is quoted as
telling Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an
interview published on Friday.
Herro added that it would be an attractive deal if the two
companies are integrated smoothly and the business is led
prudently.
Holcim declined to comment on the remarks. A spokeswoman for
Harris Associates, the third largest shareholder in Holcim,
confirmed Herro's comments.
A source close to the situation has told Reuters previously
the plan was for a new CEO candidate to be named before Holcim's
extraordinary shareholder meeting on May 8, when investors will
vote on whether to approve the merger.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by David
Holmes and Keith Weir)