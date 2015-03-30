(Updates with closing shares, background)

PARIS, March 30 Shares in French cement group Lafarge fell 1.9 percent on Monday after two shareholders of its Swiss merger partner Holcim appeared unhappy with revised deal terms that were designed to placate them.

Almost a year after announcing the creation of the world's biggest cement business, the merger has come close to foundering as the Swiss company demanded better terms and the appointment of a new CEO instead of Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont, who was to have headed the combined group.

The revised terms meet the key demands of Holcim shareholders, granting them a more favourable share exchange and a new CEO.

But Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns a 10.8 percent stake in Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, has rejected the new terms and is seeking further improvement to the exchange ratio, a Eurocement source said.

Since the merger was announced last April, Holcim investors have watched the companies' relative performances diverge. A stronger Swiss franc also became a factor, along with questions over Lafont's style and record.

Lafarge shares closed at 60.41 euros on Monday after a second Holcim shareholder expressed reservations about the proposed compromise.

Harris Associates, which owns 3.19 percent of Holcim according to Thomson Reuters data, said it was not prepared to back the tie-up until it knows who would replace Lafont .

"Before we decide on the transaction we first want to know who will be put forward for this post," David Herro, chief investment officer for international equities at Harris, said in an interview with Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson and Laurence Frost)