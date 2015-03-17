* Cement industry mega-merger risks falling apart
* Role of Lafarge CEO Lafont in focus - source
* Holcim wants to reopen talks on share ratio, governance
* Lafarge only open to renegotiating the share ratio
By Gilles Guillaume, Leila Abboud and Oliver Hirt
PARIS/ZURICH, March 17 The boards of Lafarge
and Holcim met separately on Tuesday to try
and salvage their merger to create the world's biggest cement
firm, two sources said.
Holcim called a halt to the deal on Monday, pressing for the
price and management structure to be changed from the original
"marriage of equals", which named Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont as
chief executive of a combined company.
One source said ahead of the Lafarge board meeting that the
French firm would not accept renegotiations on the governance of
the new company. The original merger agreement also designated a
board made up of seven members from each company.
"The board cannot give satisfaction to Holcim on all
points," the source said. "It cannot accept both a change of
parity and a taking of control."
The second source said the Holcim board would discuss all
possible scenarios.
Holcim and Lafarge presented the deal in April last year as
a merger of equals with a one-for-one share swap.
But Holcim shareholders, who would have ended up with 53
percent of the merged entity under the original terms, have
recently been demanding better terms as the earnings outlooks of
the two companies have diverged.
On Sunday, Holcim said it wanted to open talks on the
exchange ratio and on "governance issues" because the original
merger terms were no longer acceptable to its board.
Lafarge said on Monday it would consider revising the share
exchange ratio, but nothing else.
According to another person familiar with the situation,
Holcim has proposed changing the agreed one-for-one share
exchange ratio to 0.875 Holcim shares for each Lafarge share,
but the French company wants a 0.93 to 1 ratio.
LAFONT QUESTIONS
A Holcim shareholder who opposes the deal said the
appointment of Lafarge's Lafont as head of the new company has
become a bone of contention, with some questioning his ability
to deliver promised cost savings of 1.4 billion euros a year.
Lafont has headed Lafarge since 2007 and was the architect
of the acquisition of Egypt-based peer Orascom that saddled the
company with debt. He has clashed in recent weeks with some
executives at Holcim, said the shareholder, who declined to be
named.
A Paris-based analyst said Lafont would emerge weakened from
the saga, regardless of whether the deal can be saved.
"Both of them have a lot to lose if the deal fails, but the
share price moves in recent days show that Lafarge arguably has
more to lose than Holcim," he said.
A Lafarge shareholder who declined to be named said that he
had not yet started selling his shares but would do so if the
deal fell through.
"I still think the four major shareholders (of Lafarge and
Holcim) will be able to reach some sort of arrangement since
their stakes would be worth more after the merger," said the
Lafarge shareholder.
Belgian investors Paul Desmarais and Albert Frere own 21
percent of Lafarge via a holding company, while Egyptian
businessman Nassef Sawiris owns 16 percent.
On the Holcim side, Thomas Schmidheiny, an heir of the
company's founder and its former chairman, owns a 20.1 percent
stake, and Russian businessman Filaret Galchev owns 10.8 percent
via Eurocement Holding AG.
PROFITABILITY
Lafarge shares were trading down 2.5 percent at 59.38 euros
at 1627 GMT, roughly in line with the value implied by the 0.875
for 1 share exchange ratio. Holcim was down 2.2 percent.
Credit rating agency Fitch said a failure of the merger
would be negative for its view of Lafarge since the firm would
have little headroom at its 'BB+' rating due to high leverage.
The Paris-based analyst said the combined group would have a
return on investment of about 10 percent while separately they
now achieve 5 or 6 percent.
Both groups have cost savings plans in place that aim to
improve profitability, but if they go ahead separately the plans
would only get them to about an 8 percent return on investment.
Ireland-based building materials group CRH could
become collateral damage if the Holcim-Lafarge deal unravels
since it was to buy a chunk of European assets from them to
appease competition authorities.
CRH is due to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on
Thursday to ratify the acquisition, which has put pressure on
Lafarge and Holcim to sort out their differences first.
If they cannot do so, the asset sale to CRH will be
cancelled and the Irish company will get a break-up fee of 158
million euros.
CRH shares were down 3.1 percent at 23.49 euro per share.
