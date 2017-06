PARIS Nov 9 Lafarge expects markets to remain challenging and contrasted in 2013, its chief executive said on Friday.

Bruno Lafont also told analysts that he is comfortable Lafarge will secure asset disposals worth 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) this year as part of a plan to shrink the group's debt pile below 10 billion. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)