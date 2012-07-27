PARIS, July 27 French cement maker Lafarge on Friday reported improved sales and operating profit in the second-quarter, but its net profit took a hit from a 200 million write-down of the value of its Greek assets.

The company also confirmed it continues to see higher cement demand and reiterated its targets to secure at least 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) of divestments this year and cut net debt to less than 10 billion as soon as possible in 2013.

Excluding charges, net profit was stable at 294 million euros, but slumped 80 percent to 57 million as the company took a 200 million euros charge to write down the value of its Greek assets.

Sales in the quarter rose 5 percent to 4.26 billion.