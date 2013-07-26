PARIS, July 26 Lafarge confirmed its goal to shrink its debt below 10 billion euros ($13 billion) this year and said it would aim to cut it below 9 billion in 2014 as it reported a recovery in second-quarter profits.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization in the second quarter declined 8 percent to 922 million euros as sales declined 3 percent to 4.11 billion, the cement maker said on Friday.

Net profit totalled 201 million, compared with 39 million in the same period a year earlier when earnings were hit by exceptional items. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)