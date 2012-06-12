PARIS, June 12 Lafarge, the world's biggest cement maker, unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros ($1.63 billion) over the next four years and boost core profit by at least 450 million.

The group added that it wants to reduce net debt below 10 billion euros as soon as possible next year and that it plans to shun major acquisitions in the period through 2015.

"While we anticipate a demanding economic environment, we are confident that the actions we are taking will help drive sales, cash flows and returns," Chief Executive Bruno Lafont said in a statement.

Lafarge confirmed its 2012 targets. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nina Sovich)