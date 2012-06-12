Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
PARIS, June 12 Lafarge, the world's biggest cement maker, unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros ($1.63 billion) over the next four years and boost core profit by at least 450 million.
The group added that it wants to reduce net debt below 10 billion euros as soon as possible next year and that it plans to shun major acquisitions in the period through 2015.
"While we anticipate a demanding economic environment, we are confident that the actions we are taking will help drive sales, cash flows and returns," Chief Executive Bruno Lafont said in a statement.
Lafarge confirmed its 2012 targets. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nina Sovich)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.