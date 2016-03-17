* Makes surprise loss in fourth quarter
* Sees 2016 growth at most in line with 2-4 pct market
growth
* China and Brazil to be weak spots
ZURICH, March 17 LafargeHolcim, the
world's biggest cement maker, intends to boost prices and curb
capital spending to shore up 2016 profits as it attempts to
wring more savings from last year's merger.
The Swiss-French group reported a fourth-quarter loss of
2.86 billion Swiss francs ($2.95 billion) after taking 3 billion
francs in impairment and other charges to end a year in which it
was formed by merger on a downbeat note.
"What we see is a more favourable pricing environment,"
Chief Executive Eric Olsen told reporters on Thursday, adding he
expected the group to make a net profit this year.
The company intends to keep capital expenditure below 2.0
billion Swiss francs ($2.06 billion), down from 2.6 billion in
2015, as it trims operations pooled by France's Lafarge and
Switzerland's Holcim.
LafargeHolcim expects "at most" to match the cement market's
2-4 percent expansion this year, Olsen added, as markets in
China and Brazil remain problematic.
"We would expect real pockets of growth in North America, we
see markets in Europe in a better position in 2016 compared to
2015," he said, adding Mexico, East Africa and the Philippines,
as well as India were growing well, partially due to low oil
prices.
"China will continue to be more difficult. Brazil will
continue to be difficult," he added.
Its shares gave up initial gains to slip 1.8 percent by 1305
GMT, bringing the decline this year to around 20 percent.
However, it maintained the 1.50 franc per share dividend
announced in November and said it was on track to hit its 2018
financial targets.
In Germany, rival HeidelbergCement hiked its
dividend by 73 percent after increasing 2015 net profit by two
thirds. It forecast investment of 1.1 billion euros ($1.24
billion) this year and said strength in Britain and the United
States was outweighing weakness in Asia.
BELOW FORECASTS
Fourth-quarter adjusted operating earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for LafargeHolcim
fell 15.3 percent to 1.40 billion francs, below the 1.45 billion
expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Sales fell 5.9 percent to 7.44 billion francs, below the
7.51 billion expected by analysts.
"Trends clearly worsened in Q4 despite higher than expected
synergies," Bernstein analysts wrote.
"This, combined with a massive impairment taken in several
emerging markets, make it difficult to reconcile management's
confidence about still being able to meet 2018 earnings and cash
flow targets," they added.
Olsen contends the merger's challenges were largely "behind
us," and forecast "notably more" than 450 million francs of
incremental EBITDA synergies this year.
($1 = 0.9699 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Michael Shields; Editing by Keith
Weir)