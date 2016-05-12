* Analysts sceptical CEO can reach 2016 EBITDA target
* Indian disposals to be announced during second half
* LafargeHolcim expects 2017 asset sales to be 'substantial'
(Adds CEO comment from call, analyst comment from note)
By John Miller
ZURICH, May 12 LafargeHolcim Chief Executive
Eric Olsen sought to shrug off a dismal first quarter on
Thursday, saying price hikes and cost savings from last year's
merger would help 2016 operating profit grow by at least a high
single-digit rate.
First-quarter adjusted operating earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipped 17 percent at
constant exchange rates to 824 million Swiss francs ($848.6
million), well below the average analyst estimate of 935 million
francs in a Reuters poll.
Sales dropped 5.5 percent to 6.1 billion francs, but rose
slightly in constant currencies.
France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim joined forces last
June, betting a bigger size would help defy pressures including
sluggish markets.
On Thursday, the company said it had begun boosting prices,
its fuel prices were sinking and that it expected to exceed its
goal of 450 million francs in merger-related synergies in 2016.
"The first quarter is not indicative of our full year
results," Olsen said on a call. "We see two positive signs:
Solid demand in our markets...and secondly, declining fuel
prices where changing the fuel mix has helped us reduce our
energy costs."
The shares fell 2.3 percent in Zurich, extending their
decline this year to nearly 15 percent. By comparison, German
rival Heidelbergcement's shares are flat.
EVEN WORSE THAN EXPECTED
Analysts said LafargeHolcim's quarterly performance was even
worse than expected, making it tough to deliver on Olsen's goal
for the full year of high single-digit-rate growth of adjusted
operating EBITDA at constant exchange rates.
"We believe that LafargeHolcim will struggle to achieve its
2016 EBITDA guidance, given the weak trends," wrote Bernstein
analyst Phil Roseberg.
"Investors were anticipating a bad result, but not to this
extent," he said, adding management heads were "still in the
sand".
LafargeHolcim's optimistic view of the balance of 2016
mirrors recent announcements by rivals.
A week ago, Heidelberg raised its profit guidance for 2016
after it got off to a better-than-expected start.
France's much-smaller Vicat also forecast improved
operating performance in 2016.
Olsen stuck to his goal of generating 3.5 billion francs in
proceeds from divestitures in 2016 -- including Indian plant
disposals he now expects to announce in the second half -- and
added he has identified additional assets to be unloaded.
"There's a substantial additional amount that we're working
on," Olsen said. "The overall amount would be less in 2017 than
2016, but it will still be a substantial effort."
($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields and
Adrian Croft)