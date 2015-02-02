BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
LONDON Feb 2 Books are covered for an accelerated bookbuild by CRH to help fund the Irish building supply group's acquisition of assets from cement firms Holcim and Lafarge, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
CRH said that it was selling around 9.99 percent of its current issued share capital, or 74,039,915 shares, to help fund the 6.5 billion-euro ($7.36 billion) purchase.
The share sale is being led by UBS. JPMorgan , Merrill Lynch and J&E Davy are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Anjuli Davies)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.