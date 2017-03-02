BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
ZURICH, March 2 LafargeHolcim on Thursday said an internal investigation had revealed its cement plant in Syria had provided funding to armed groups in the war-torn country.
"It appears from the investigation that the local company provided funds to third parties to work out arrangements with a number of these armed groups, including sanctioned parties, in order to maintain operations and ensure safe passage of employees and supplies to and from the plant," the Swiss company said in a statement.
"The investigation could not establish with certainty the ultimate recipients of funds beyond those third parties engaged. In hindsight, the measures required to continue operations at the plant were unacceptable. " (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.