* Cuts mid-term EBITDA target by 1 billion Swiss francs
* Plans higher dividends, 1 billion Sfr share buyback
By John Revill
ZURICH, Nov 18 Building materials group
LafargeHolcim lowered its profit target for the medium
term on Friday, overshadowing its proposal to increase its
dividend by a third and buy back its own shares.
The world's biggest cement maker, created by a merger of
France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim last year, announced
plans for up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($993 million) in share
buybacks and held out the prospects for special dividends, part
of an increased focus on shareholder returns.
Chief Executive Eric Olsen said improved cash returns were a
"key promise we are making good on, it was at the core of the
merger and one of the things we are going to change."
But after an initial rally, LafargeHolcim stock slipped back
as concerns about lower earnings guidance hit sentiment. At 1230
GMT the stock was down 1 percent, although it is up around 8
percent over the year so far.
The company now expects to reach operating earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 7 billion Swiss
francs by 2018, down from the previous goal of "at least" 8
billion francs. Markets had been expecting a reduction.
"The company has quite clearly reduced its operating targets
at the EBITDA level and also said it expects free cash flow to
be lower," said one Zurich trader.
"On the other hand the management wants to win favour by
increasing the dividend and buying back shares. It seems the
first concern has a higher weighting at the moment."
LafargeHolcim said the cut to its outlook reflected a spate
of sell-offs since the merger, which has seen it exit countries
such as Chile and Vietnam, as well as the impact of
unfavourable currency movements.
Olsen said he was confident about reaching the lower target
identifying an improvement of up to 1 billion francs in
operating EBTIDA as subdued markets like Australia, Nigeria and
Malaysia recovered.
Extra cost savings of 200 million francs and the remaining
synergies from the merger would also help, he said.
A potentially bigger prize could be the United States --
along with India its largest market -- where president-elect
Donald Trump plans to rebuild the country's crumbling roads and
bridges.
"The U.S. has under-invested in infrastructure for many
years and we are pleased to see that the topic is really coming
on the table with concrete plans," Olsen said.
"Between the commitments to increased funding of
infrastructure projects and increased residential growth we are
very confident for the U.S. going forward."
($1 = 1.0074 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by
Michael Shields/Keith Weir)