May 23 French asset management firm La Française Investment Solutions (LFIS) named Christian Naumovic as a senior quantitative analyst to its quantitative research and development team on Tuesday.

Naumovic, who most recently served as a quantitative analyst with Thomson Reuters Corp, will be based in Paris and report to Guillaume Garchery, head of quantitative research and development. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)