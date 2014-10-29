BRIEF-Hangzhou Robam Appliances sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 507.4 million yuan to 592.0 million yuan
Oct 29 Lafuma SA :
* Q3 sales 132.2 million euros, down 12.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 507.4 million yuan to 592.0 million yuan
April 26Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co Ltd :