PARIS, Sept 23 France's top prosecutor general
has recommended that magistrates drop their investigation into
International Monetary Fund (IMF) boss Christine Lagarde for
alleged negligence when she was finance minister, her lawyer
said on Wednesday.
Lagarde was put under formal investigation by French
magistrates in August last year over her role in a compensation
pay-out of some 400 million euros ($445 million) to businessman
Bernard Tapie following his dispute with the now defunct
state-owned bank Credit Lyonnais.
Investigators are looking into allegations that Tapie, a
supporter of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, was improperly
awarded the sum in an arbitration to settle the spat. Lagarde
was finance minister at the time.
She said last August that the sole allegation was that
"through inadvertence or inattention I may have failed to
intervene to block the arbitration". She denied wrongdoing and
asked her lawyer to appeal.
"I have just been notified of the prosecution's summing up
which dismisses the case," Yves Repiquet told Reuters.
If magistrates at the Cour de justice de la Republique -
which judges ministers for crimes in office - follow Prosecutor
General Jean-Claude Marin's recommendation, they will drop the
investigation against Lagarde.
Tapie sued the state for compensation after selling his
stake in sports company Adidas to Credit Lyonnais in 1993. He
claimed the bank had defrauded him after it later resold his
stake for a much higher sum.
Credit Lyonnais, now part of Credit Agricole, has denied
wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
