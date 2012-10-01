* EADS shareholder Lagardere urges deal revamp
* German sources warns leaks could ruin merger
* UK could use "golden share" to block deal unless terms met
* Lagardere, EADS CEOs hold meeting
By Gernot Heller and James Regan
BERLIN/PARIS, Oct 1 EADS and BAE Systems battled
to save their $45 billion merger plan from the crossfire of
competing interests on Monday as governments and shareholders
staked out positions in talks aimed at creating the world's
biggest arms firm.
Arnaud Lagardere, the leading French industrial shareholder
of Airbus parent EADS, threw an unexpected spanner into
the plans by demanding the financial terms be reviewed, setting
off a frenzy of briefings and counter-briefings from all sides.
"Despite the industrial and strategic potential attributed
to it, this plan has not yet demonstrated that it was creating
value for EADS," Lagardere's media firm said.
The comments increased pressure on EADS Chief Executive Tom
Enders and BAE Systems' counterpart Ian King, hours
after they urged investors to back a deal complicated by demands
from European governments and volatile share prices.
In an article published by three European newspapers, Enders
and King dismissed what they termed "myths and misconceptions"
about the plan, which has split the industry and politicians
ahead of an Oct. 10 deadline for terms to be presented.
EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders embarked on shuttle
diplomacy, meeting Lagardere in Paris and senior UK officials in
London, where he had a previously scheduled speaking engagement.
Speaking to a packed audience of engineers swelled by media
covering the deal, Enders acknowledged Lagardere's concerns.
"Mr Lagardere put out a press release that I wouldn't say
was unfriendly, but was just stating the obvious, that he wants
to see a beneficial return from this," Enders said.
He said the next 10 days would be crucial for the deal.
"We intend to come to a conclusion very soon. Investors are
reacting very badly ... We cannot go on much longer," he told an
audience at the Royal Academy of Engineering in London.
EADS shares have shed more than 4 billion euros ($5.2
billion) in value since news of the talks broke last month due
to investors' misgivings. That means Lagardere's 7.5 percent
stake is now worth 300 million euros less than it was.
EADS and BAE shares rose around 1 percent on Monday.
Experts on Europe's fragmented defence industry said
Lagardere's criticisms and a volley of negative remarks from
Germany and elsewhere seemed designed to protect negotiating
positions ahead of arm-twisting talks in coming days.
"It is like trade unions laying out their maximum demands
before a pay negotiation," a person close to the talks said.
"LEAKS CAN RUIN EVERYTHING"
German Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere expressed
concerns about a rise of potentially harmful rhetoric.
"We don't want to add further fuel to the debate ... with
more speculation. All the information leaks can lead to a
result, but they can also ruin everything.
"The ministers won't be party to this. Therefore, you can't
make any assumptions about our positions. What you can assume is
that we will find a common position. But it doesn't only depend
on us."
A steep drop in global defence spending has prompted EADS
and BAE to re-examine a tie-up to create a European giant to
compete with U.S. rivals such as Boeing.
Lagardere, the French government and German automaker
Daimler are part of a complex shareholder pact at
EADS, which was formed in 2000 from aerospace companies in
Germany, France and Spain. Under the pact, Lagardere represents
the combined French stake.
EADS and BAE have promised a "normalised" corporate
governance structure under any merger, something considered
essential to winning backing from UK and U.S. governments.
In their article, the CEOs touted the benefits of the deal
but made scant reference to core shareholders who can block it,
and Lagardere's statement served to remind the company and
French government its voice must be heard in any compromise.
Lagardere has said it wants to sell its 7.5 percent stake in
EADS and will be keen to get the best valuation in any deal. It
called the current proposed terms, which would give EADS
shareholders 60 percent of a new company, "unsatisfactory".
"GOLDEN SHARE"
Any deal would require agreement on the rights and/or
ownership role of the British, German and French governments.
Jobs are also an important component of the talks.
A source in Germany who is privy to the negotiations said it
was more likely that the deal would collapse than that the three
governments would reconcile their interests and reach agreement.
A UK defence ministry source said Britain would use a
"golden share" in BAE to block a merger unless the new group's
defence business is based in the UK and has a British CEO.
A source close to Daimler said the company was keen for the
matter to be resolved before next week's deadline.
German magazine Der Spiegel said on Sunday that France and
Germany had agreed that each should hold a 9 percent diluted
stake in the merged entity, but sources involved in the
negotiations denied this.