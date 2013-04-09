PARIS/FRANKFURT, April 9 French media group Lagardere has sold most of its 7.4 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS in a price range of 37.35 euros to 37.45 euros a share, traders said on Tuesday.

The traders said 80 percent of the order book had been covered.

EADS shares were down 3.3 percent, at 37.45 a day after Lagardere said it had mandated Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale to manage the sale of its stake, worth 2.4 billion euros ($3.12 billion).

($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Blaise Robinson and Daniela Pegna)