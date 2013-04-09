PARIS, April 9 French media group Lagardere said on Tuesday that it had sold all of its 7 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS for 2.283 billion euros ($2.97 billion).

The sale, which took place at an average price per share of 37.43 euros, was carried out as a private placement and had been flagged in advance as part of a wider overhaul in the aircraft maker's shareholding structure. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb,; Editing by Leila Abboud)