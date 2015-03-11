PARIS, March 11 French media-to-distribution
group Lagardere is targeting 5 percent growth in 2015
operating profit and organic annual revenue growth of 3 percent
for the next five years, Chairman and Chief Executive Arnaud
Lagardere told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.
In the interview, which appeared ahead of 2014 results due
later on Wednesday, Lagardere also reaffirmed his interest in
buying the Italian travel retail specialist, World Duty Free
.
Asked about talk he might sell the group's media assets to
larger Vivendi, he said it was "important for us to
have four core activities".
Lagardere is present in media, publishing, distribution and
sporting rights.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Andrew Callus;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)