* Full year results on March 8
* Q4 slowdown in books, advertising sales
* Impairment charges 900 mln euro on sports, Canal+
(Adds details, analyst)
PARIS, Feb 7 France's Lagardere SCA
saw a slow down at its all-important books division
and weaker demand for radio and magazine advertising in the
fourth quarter as Europe's economic woes continue to weigh.
The media-to-aerospace conglomerate on Tuesday posted stable
full-year revenues of 7.66 billion euros ($10.02 billion),
slightly below analysts' expectations, and confirmed its 2011
profit goal.
Lagardere also announced that it would have to take some 900
million euros of impairment charges because its fledgling sports
unit and its stake in pay-TV unit Canal+ were not worth as much
as it had in its accounts.
The write-downs cap a tumultuous year for Lagardere in which
it was forced to scale back its profit goals twice because of
problems at its sports business and scrap plans for an initial
public offering of Canal+ after the Japan earthquake made
markets too volatile.
Meanwhile its books business, which generates about 60
percent operating profit, struggled with the demise of big
booksellers like Borders in the U.S. and the shift to e-books,
which now account for 6 percent of its sales. Book revenues fell
4.4 percent like-for-like to 2.03 billion euros last year.
Investors sent Lagardere shares down 30 percent last year as
long-awaited disposals and promised share buybacks failed to
materialise, but they have recovered some ground since January
to rise almost 12 percent.
The group, which competes with Pearson Plc and
Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, will
release full-year results on March 8.
Its magazine and radio unit held up relatively well last year
with sales up 1.3 percent to 1.44 billion euros on a
like-for-like basis despite weak demand for advertising caused
by Europe's ongoing debt crisis.
"The revenues are in line, no surprises there, but the
announcement of massive write downs on the value of sports and
Canal+ is not going to be well received by investors," wrote
Eric Ravary, analyst at investment bank CMC-CIC, in a note.
Lagardere shares were up 0.1 percent at 0819GMT, largely in
line with France's blue-chip index.
($1 = 0.7646 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Caroline Jacobs)