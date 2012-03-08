* Core op profit falls 11 pct to 414 mln euros
* Net loss of 707 mln hit by writedowns at sports, TV units
* Turnaround of sports business a priority this year-CEO
* Stable dividend of 1.30 euros for 2011
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 8 French media-to-aerospace
conglomerate Lagardere aims to keep its core operating
profit stable this year after posting a steep net loss in 2011
triggered by write-downs at its fledgling sports unit and French
pay-TV units.
The group posted a net loss of 707 million euros ($938.40
million) last year, dragged down by write-downs of 895 million
euros, two-thirds of which came from its struggling sports
rights and marketing business.
Its core operating profit fell 11.1 percent to 414 million
euros on a constant currency basis, affected by slower book
sales at its Hachette unit as the bestselling Twilight vampire
series faded and a major U.S. bookseller Borders went bust.
This was at the low end of the company's outlook for a drop
in core operating profit of 5-12 percent.
The company also proposed a dividend of 1.30 euros for 2011,
which is the same level as 2010.
The results cap a tumultuous year for Lagardere in which it
scaled back profit goals twice because of problems at the sports
business and scrapped plans for an initial public offering of
French pay-TV unit Canal+ after the Japan earthquake roiled
markets.
On the positive side, Lagardere surprised investors in early
2011 when it sold its international magazine business to Hearst
last year for $887 million.
Still, investors punished the shares last year sending them
down roughly 30 percent, compared with a 10 percent decline in
the European media index. About half that ground has
been recovered since the beginning of January.
"We had a very disappointing 2011, which we are going to
overcome bit by bit," acknowledged Chief Executive Arnaud
Lagardere at an analyst conference on Thursday.
CRICKET RIGHTS FIGHT
The CEO said the group's priorities for the year would be
improving the performance of the three main divisions--books,
radio and magazine, and travel retail--while focusing on the
turnaround of the sports division.
The sports division, which Lagardere has stitched together
in recent years through nearly 1 billion euros of acquisitions,
has yet to turn a profit. It was plagued by contract losses and
execution problems last year, and its management was sacked in
June.
It is also embroiled in a legal dispute over the rights to
Indian cricket matches, requiring it to pay for rights that it
can't collect any revenue on.
Lagardere's Chief Financial Officer Dominique d'Hinnin said
the worst was behind the sports unit and that it aimed to
achieve a 10 percent return on capital employed by 2015.
"We have a new management team. We are investing in new
sales teams, and we will get the motor running again," he said.
For this year, Lagardere said its outlook for stable core
operating profit is based on an assumption that advertising
sales will be similar this year to last year.
Asked how ad sales were shaping up this year, d'Hinnin said
January was slow but February showed signs of improvement,
leading him to predict a decline of roughly 4 percent in the
first quarter.
Lagardere shares closed up 4.78 percent to 23.77 euros per
share on Thursday before the results publication, and are up
more than 16 percent since the beginning of the year.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Christian Plumb)