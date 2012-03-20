PARIS, March 20 Arnaud Lagardere, the chief
executive of media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere
, has sold 8 million euros worth of shares in the
company his father founded.
The sales took place in five lots between March 12 and 16,
according to filings made public by France's stock market
regulator on Tuesday.
Arnaud Lagardere has sold 346,653 shares, which represents
0.26 percent of the company's total shares of 131,133,286.
Before the sales, Arnaud Lagardere owned directly and
indirectly 9.62 percent of the company, or 12,610,893 shares,
according to the company's annual report at year-end 2010.
Around the same time that Arnaud Lagardere was selling his
shares, the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority was
increasing its stake in the group to 12.8 percent from roughly
10 percent before. Qatar is now its biggest shareholder.
Asked for details of the share sales, a spokesman for the
company sent the following emailed statement: "The share sales
of recent days done for Arnaud Lagardere were part of the
unwinding of a financing package put into place by BNP-Paribas
in 2004 at the settlement of his father's inheritance and
application of the corresponding contract."
The spokesman added that Arnaud Lagardere had signed an
authorisation for a planned share sale on September 30, 2011, of
which the AMF had been informed.
Jean-Luc Lagardere, the founder of the company, died in 2003
after spending several decades stitching together the company
that bears his name.
Lagardere is now a leader in the publishing business via its
Hachette Books division, owns 7.5 percent of European aerospace
group EADS, and is also in the radio and magazine
business, as well as owning a chain of travel retail stores.
The group had a tumultuous 2011 in which it was forced to
issue multiple profit warnings and take a huge write-down on its
fledgling sports management business, which is the creation of
Arnaud Lagardere.
Investors worried about the group's direction and management
have shaved off more than one-third of its market capitalisation
since January 2011. The shares closed up 0.32 percent to 23.70
euros per share on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)