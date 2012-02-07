PARIS Feb 7 French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere SCA posted stable full-year revenues of 7.66 billion euros ($10.02 billion) on Tuesday and confirmed its 2011 profit goal.

Lagardere announced that it would have to take some 900 million euros of impairment charges because its fledgling sports unit and its stake in pay-TV unit Canal+ were not worth as much as it had in its accounts.

The group, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, saw revenues at its all-important books division fall 4.4 percent on a like-for-like basis to 2.03 billion euros last year.

Its magazine and radio unit held up better bringing in 1.3 percent higher sales of 1.44 billion on a like-for-like basis despite weak demand for advertising caused by Europe's ongoing economic woes.

The full-year revenue figures were slightly worse than the 7.7 billion euros analysts had been expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lagardere will report full-year results on March 8.

