PARIS, June 5 French media group Lagardere increased its takeover offer for online shopping guide LeGuide.com to 28 euros from 24 euros a share, representing a 41 percent premium to its closing share price on May 4.

Lagardere had launched the cash offer on May 7 at 24 euros a share, valuing the offer at around 84 million euros, according to ThomsonReuters data. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)