PARIS, April 29 France's Lagardere will pay a special dividend of 9 euros ($11.79) per share linked to the sale of its stake in aerospace group European Aeronautic Defense and Space.

The payout date will be May 31 and the ex-coupon date is May 28, Lagardere said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)