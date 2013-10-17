PARIS Oct 17 French media group Lagardere plans to cut 400 jobs and sell 10 of the 39 titles at its magazines and radio division, La Lettre A newsletter reported.

Lagardere Active is holding a meeting with staff on Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for the division who declined to comment on the details of the report.

"Announcements will be made this afternoon," the spokeswoman said.

Lagardere group said in August it expected advertising revenue to fall about 7 percent at Lagardere Active this year.

The division accounts for roughly a fifth of the company's revenue and is the most sensitive to the advertising cycle. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)