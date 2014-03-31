PARIS, March 31 French media group Lagardere
said discussions were continuing with potential buyers
of 10 of its magazines and a decision was expected on Wednesday
this week.
The group denied media reports that the choice had already
been made. French daily Le Figaro wrote on Saturday that a joint
offer from Belgium's Rossel and France's Reworld Media
had won the bidding.
Lagardere said in October it planned to sell 10 magazine
titles including popular Psychologies Magazine, Be and Premiere,
and several home and decoration magazines. It wants to focus on
growing its most strategic brands online, such as the French
edition of "Elle".
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)