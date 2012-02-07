PARIS Feb 7 Lagardere Chief
Executive Arnaud Lagardere said a Qatar representative would
soon join the board of its sports unit and that partnerships
were also in the works between the group and its largest
shareholder.
"We have been in constant communication with them," said
Lagardere of the Qatar side on a conference call. "We have some
very precise ideas on things we can do with them...if there is a
partner for us in sports, it will be Qatar."
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is Lagardere's biggest
shareholder outside the founding family with some 10 percent of
the capital.
The oil-rich emirate has been investing heavily in sport in
recent years and has bought the Paris St Germain football club
and TV rights to the Champions League in France in a bid to
boost its credibility ahead of the Soccer World Cup it will host
in 2022.
For its part, Lagardere has spent 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) on acquisitions to build its fledgling sports marketing
business, which represents athletes, buys broadcast rights, and
runs sport venues.
The unit has been plagued with execution problems and has
yet to turn a profit, leading Lagardere to announce large
write-downs on it this quarter.
($1 = 0.7646 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)