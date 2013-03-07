PARIS, March 7 Lagardere expects to sell all of its 7.4 percent stake in aerospace and defence group EADS by July 31, it said on Thursday.

The sale will be "probably through a share buyback programme for the most part, and directly on the market for the remaining part", Lagardere said in a results presentation.

Proceeds will be used for an exceptional cash return to shareholders and for paying down debt, Lagardere added.