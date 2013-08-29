PARIS Aug 29 French media group Lagardere
posted a 23 percent rise in first-half operating
profit at its media business on Thursday and stuck to its
full-year earnings growth target.
Recurring media earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
reached 138 million euros. Lagardere added that first-half sales
were stable on a like-for-like basis at 3.406 billion euros
($4.50 billion).
The group said it still expected 2013 recurring media EBIT
to grow between 0 and 5 percent versus 2012 at constant exchange
rates. The guidance is based on advertising revenue falling
about 7 percent at magazine and radio division Lagardere Active.
($1 = 0.7562 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)