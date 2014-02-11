PARIS Feb 11 French media group Lagardere raised its 2013 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing improving trends in the book publlishing and travel retail at the end of the year.

Lagardere posted a 1.3 percent decline in full-year like-for-like 2013 revenue to 7.216 billion euros on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected sales of 7.382 billion euros, according to the average of 16 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, said it now expected 2013 recurring media earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to grow by more than 5 percent.

Lagagere had previously guided for 2013 recurring media EBIT growth of between 0 and 5 percent versus 2012 at constant exchange rates.