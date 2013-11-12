PARIS Nov 12 French media group Lagardere
posted third-quarter sales down 2.9 percent on a
comparable basis to 1.88 billion euros ($2.52 billion) as sales
fell across its four divisions.
The family-controlled company, which owns a book publishing
business, magazines and radio stations, as well as a travel
retail unit, confirmed its annual target for recurring media
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to grow between 0 and 5
percent versus 2012 at constant exchange rates.
The guidance is based on advertising revenue falling about 7
percent at magazine and radio division Lagardere Active.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson)