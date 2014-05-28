PARIS May 28 French media group Lagardere
set a target to achieve organic sales growth of more
than 3 percent a year by 2018, helped by new markets and its
online business.
The company also said on Wednesday it expects to achieve
average growth in recurring earnings before interest and taxes
of around 5 percent a year through 2018.
"The Lagardere group is entering a phase in which it will
target faster growth, mainly through an organic growth and
innovation strategy, especially in the digital sector," the
company said, adding that "targeted acquisitions" were possible.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)