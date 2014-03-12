PARIS, March 12 French media group Lagardere on Wednesday proposed a special dividend of six euros a share - part of the proceeds from its sale of its stake in pay-TV operator Canal Plus France in October last year.

Lagardere also reported a 5.9 percent rise in recurring media operating profit for 2013 to 372 million euros ($516 million) and forecast it would rise by between 0 and 5 percent in 2014.

($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus)