July 24 A power outage early Friday at New
York's LaGuardia International Airport has delayed a number of
flights, according to a spokesperson at the Port Authority of
New York & New Jersey, which runs the airport.
Electrical staff were working to fix the outage, which
occurred at 4:30 a.m. ET (0830 GMT) due to airport construction
work, the spokesperson said.
The incident had affected portions of Terminal C, as well as
the bridges that connect planes to the terminal and two parking
lots.
Power in the bridges had returned, the spokesperson said,
and flight operations in Terminal C were expected to resume
within the hour, by 9:30 a.m. ET.
The official said the Federal Aviation Administration was
reporting delays of about two hours for Delta Air Lines, "and 45
cancellations for Delta at this time."
Some 20 departing flights and 19 arrivals at LaGuardia were
delayed Friday morning, according to flight tracking website
FlightAware.com.
Delta Air Lines could not immediately be reached for
comment.
