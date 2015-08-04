(In final paragraph, corrects acquirers/oqwners of Pabst
Brewing)
By Lauren Hirsch
Aug 4 Lagunitas Brewing Company is working with
Wells Fargo & Co to explore strategic options, including
the sale of an equity stake, in a deal that could value the
company at around $450 million, people familiar with the matter
said.
The Petaluma, California-based brewer is one of the
best-known and fastest-growing brands in an industry in which
young consumers are spurning traditional, well established beer
names in favor of new, independent ones.
Lagunitas has been exploring strategic alternatives for
several months, as its chief executive Tony Magee, a former
musician and print salesman who founded the company in 1993,
seeks to expand his business, the people said this week.
A joint venture is also a possibility being explored, some
of the people said. There is no certainty that any deal will
materialize, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Lagunitas and Wells Fargo
declined to comment.
Lagunitas' most well known label is its India Pale Ale, a
trendy bitter beer. It also makes a smoother pale wheat ale, Lil
Sumpin' Sumpin'. The company has breweries in Petaluma,
California and Chicago, with one more planned in Los Angeles.
The popularity of its brands, known for the large fonts on
its labels, has helped Lagunitas increase its market share. In
2014, the $19.6 billion craft beer industry saw barrel volumes
rise 18 percent, according to the Brewers Association. By
comparison, Lagunitas saw its barrel volume rise by 50 percent
in the same year.
Dealmaking has increased in the craft brewing sector as
companies seek to capture the frothy valuations that have
accompanied the industry's boom. Earlier this year, California
craft brewery Firestone Walker Brewing Company announced its
merger with Flemish-family owned brewery Duvel Moortgat.
Fireman Capital Partners purchased a majority stake in Oskar
Blues Brewery, maker of Dale's Pale Ale, last May. Last
year, Pabst Brewing company was acquired by Blue Ribbon
Intermediate Holdings, a partnership between beer entrepreneur
Eugene Kashper and private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)