KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
July 31 Laird Plc :
* Half yearly report
* Strong organic year on year revenue growth of 10%, with good sequential growth from q1 to q2
* Reported revenue up by 4% to £252.6m (2013: £243.5m), after 8% currency headwind
* Underlying profit before interest and tax up 21% year on year, when expressed in us dollars
* H1 statutory profit before tax £16.0m (2013: £10.2m)
* Outlook: no change to expectations for full year
* Interim dividend up 4 percent to 4.27 penceper share
* Interim dividend of 4.27 pence (2013: 4.10 pence), up 4%, reflecting progressive dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will implement delisting risk warning from May 2 after it recorded net losses for two years in a row