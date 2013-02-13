BRIEF-Downer Edi extends offer period in relation to Downer Services’ Offer for Spotless
* Offer period extended to close at 7PM (Sydney time) on Thursday, 29 June 2017.
LONDON Feb 13 Laird PLC : * Acquisition of Nextreme Thermal Solutions Inc * Will acquire 100% of the equity of Nextreme for a cash cost of $1 * Deal includes potential cash earn-out payments based on a multiple of 0.4
times revenue over a four year period from 2014 * Earn-out capped at $60 million if $150 million in revenue is achieved
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday withdrawing the country from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs - but many American companies seemed to disagree.