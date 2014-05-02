May 2 Laird Plc

* Trading since start of year has been in-line with expectations with revenue in Q1, on an organic basis, being 7% higher than Q1 of 2013

* In sterling, revenue was £120 million (2013: £119 million), 1% higher than prior year.

* We have benefited from actions we have taken over last 18 months and anticipated improvement in markets we serve

* Revenue in performance materials division was 8% higher than Q1 of 2013 on an organic* basis.

* Revenue in wireless systems division was 5% higher than q1 of 2013 on an organic* basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: