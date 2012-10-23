Oct 23 Laird Plc, which makes
electromagnetic shielding and heat control devices for
electronic equipment, said quarterly revenue rose as its
wireless systems business benefited from robust demand in the
North American automotive market.
The British company, which designs and supplies a range of
high-specification wireless antennae and machine-to-machine
wireless modules, also said it was on track to meet its
full-year expectations.
Laird, which counts Apple as a major customer, said
revenue rose 10 percent to 133 million pounds ($213.25
million) in the third quarter, boosted by a double-digit growth
in September.
Revenue from its wireless systems business rose 11 percent
to 49 million pounds while performance materials division was up
9 percent at 84 million pounds.
Laird, which was founded as a shipbuilding company in 1824,
makes devices for tablets, phones, televisions and gaming
consoles.
Laird's shares, which have risen 40 percent this year,
closed at 216.7 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.