* Says CEO to step down effective immediately
* Chairman to become executive chairman
* Forms executive committee
* Says will meet medium-term, FY targets set in July
Nov 28 British electronics group Laird
said its Chief Executive Peter Hill would step down
effective immediately due to ill health, and kept its outlook
for the medium term and full year.
Chairman Nigel Keen will take on the role of executive
chairman while the company searches for a new CEO.
The company also formed an executive committee reporting to
Keen and it would assume day-to-day operational
responsibilities.
Laird also said it expected to meet its 2011 earnings
outlook of 16 pence per share, which was announced in July.
Laird shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their
value since July, closed at 131.8 pence on Friday on the London
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)