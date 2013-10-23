Oct 23 Electronic-components maker Laird Plc
reported a rise in third-quarter revenue as customers
launched new products in the gaming console and smartphone
markets.
The company, which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat
control devices for electronic equipment, said its expectations
for the full year remain unchanged.
Laird supplies components for companies such as Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Revenue in the quarter rose 6 percent to 141 million pounds
($228 million).
Laird shares closed at 225.7 pence on Tuesday on the London
Stock Exchange.