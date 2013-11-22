(Corrects paragraph 7 to say Laird supplied antennae, not
anti-heat devices, for the London Underground)
March 1 Laird Plc, which makes
electromagnetic shielding and heat control components for
wireless devices, said full-year profit rose 17 percent, propped
up by acquisitions and growing demand in the smart-device
market.
The company, which makes parts used in Apple Inc's
iPhones and iPads, said first-quarter revenue would be flat
compared with the same year-earlier period, but forecast higher
sales in the second half of 2013 would boost full-year growth.
Laird's first-quarter revenue in 2012 was 122 million pounds
($185.19 million).
Underlying pretax profit grew to 60.7 million pounds in
full-year 2012, from 51.7 million pounds the previous year.
Revenue increased 6 percent to 520.2 million pounds,
including acquisitions.
Sales at the company's core performance materials division
rose 6 percent to 324.7 million pounds when its early 2012
acquisition of microwave technology firm Microwave Materials
Group is included.
Laird, which also makes smart chips for GPS and radio
systems in cars, supplied antennae for the wireless system
Virgin Media Inc installed in the London Underground in
time for the 2012 London Olympics.
Laird's shares closed at 247.9 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6588 British pounds)
(Reporting By Richa Naidu; Editing by Robin Paxton)