Aug 27 Medical technology company Greatbatch Inc said it would buy privately owned Lake Region Medical for about $1.73 billion in cash and stock.

Lake Region helps medical device makers with development, manufacturing and engineering services, finished device assembly and supply chain management services.

The combined company will employ over 9,000 and have revenue of about $1.5 billion, Greatbatch said on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)