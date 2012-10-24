NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant of the U.S. reacts after missing a point during a charity game in Shanghai August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

A week before the Los Angeles Lakers begin their regular season at home against the Dallas Mavericks, their All-Star guard Kobe Bryant missed practice on Tuesday for a second successive day to rest a "painful" foot.

Five-time NBA champion Bryant was kicked in his right foot during the third quarter of Sunday's 99-92 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings and said he was unsure when he would resume training.

Asked by reporters whether this was a setback for the Lakers, Bryant replied: "Not really.

"It's probably pretty good that it happened. It slowed me down a bit. I've been going full bore pretty much every day."

The Lakers have lost all six of their preseason games, and Bryant said he would "probably not" play in the seventh, against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

After that, the Lakers will conclude their preseason schedule against the Kings in San Diego on Thursday.

Much is expected of Bryant and his team mates in their 2012-13 campaign following the offseason acquisitions of six-time All-Star Dwight Howard and former twice Most Valuable Player Steve Nash.

Howard and Nash will join Bryant, Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace in a powerful starting five, though Howard is still easing his way into form after having surgery in April to repair a herniated disc in his back.

Having played his first preseason game on Sunday when he shone with 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, Howard sat out contact drills on Tuesday while recovering from general aches and pains.

He is also expected to miss the Clippers' game before returning on Thursday.

The Lakers open the regular season against the Mavericks on October 30. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)