BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's Lalin Property Pcl said on Monday it aimed for revenue growth target of 12 percent in 2015, in line with a recovery in the overall real estate market.

Improving domestic economy, better political situation and the government's planned investment in infrastructure projected have helped boost confidence for developers and consumers, the company said in statement.

Lalin planned to launch eight to 10 new housing projects worth a combined 4 billion baht ($122.9 million) this year and expected bookings for its houses to rise to 3.12 billion baht, it said.

Increases in land prices will raise cost for operators, while high household debt could put pressure on demand, it said.

