Aug 29 La Mancha Resources Inc, a
Canadian gold producer, named Sébastien de Montessus as its
chief executive, more than a month after the company was bought
by Weather Investments II.
Dominique Delorme resigned from the position of president
and CEO and has been appointed as executive vice-president, La
Mancha said.
Weather Investments -- a business managed by Egyptian
entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris -- agreed to buy La Mancha at a
price of C$3.50 per share in cash on July 13.
La Mancha shares were trading flat at C$3.49 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.